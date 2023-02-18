On Thursday evening a beautiful spirit left this earth, just three weeks short of her 99th birthday.

Bernice “Bernie” Edmiston, of Parker Personal Care Home, a resident of the past three years and formerly of Williamsburg, Blair Co., passed away shortly after arrival at Clarion Hospital of natural causes.

Born in Hepburnia, Pa on March 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Seymour and Orpha Cleaver Kester.

She was the widow of the late Fredrick Edmiston, who passed away on June 13, 1999.

Following high school, Bernie graduated from the State School of Cosmetology in Williamsport, Pa.

She had employment in both the Clearfield and Lock Haven areas.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Williamsport Pa, gifted with a beautiful soprano voice she sang in the church choir for thirty-nine years.

Bernie enjoyed walking in any community in which she lived, golfing, needlework, singing, and Pirate baseball.

She was extremely devoted to her family as well.

Surviving are her children: Dr. William F. Edmiston (John Duffy) of Philadelphia, Leann (Bob) Trimbur of West Sunbury, and Larry K. Edmiston of Williamsburg, Pa; grandchildren: Leslie Trimbur Fallen, Adam Trimbur, Sierra Umbower, and Justin Edmiston; great-grandchildren: Katie Fallen, Derek Montgomery, Camryn, and Corbin Fallen, Xander Umbower, Elijah and Mila Edmiston, and Marissa Trimbur.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire (Butler Co.) where funeral and committal services will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Chuck Cline officiating.

Burial will follow at 10:30 AM Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery at Curwensville, Pa (Clearfield Co.).

In lieu of flowers, Bernie suggested memorials to the American Heart Assn. or the DAV – Disabled American Veterans.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.