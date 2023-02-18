 

Clarion County Democratic Party to Host Petition-Signing Event on February 24

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Petition Signing PhotoCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Democratic Executive Committee is hosting a petition-signing event on
Friday, February 24, at the Motel 6 in Clarion.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Local and statewide candidates will be present at the event to answer any questions and discuss issues.

In addition to local races for many offices, including County Commissioner, there are statewide races for Supreme Court, Commonwealth Court, and Superior Court.

Come out to meet the candidates and sign their nomination petitions and enjoy some light refreshments.

For any questions about the event, please email [email protected]


