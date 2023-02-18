Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Behr Track Cookie Bars

Enjoy this rich dessert!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar



1/3 cup baking cocoa1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup butter, melted

Caramel Layer:

1 package (13 ounces) of caramels

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1-1/2 cups lightly crushed pretzels

Peanut Butter Layer:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Chocolate Layer:

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons shortening

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk flour, sugar, cocoa, and salt; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake until set, 10-15 minutes. Cool completely.

-Microwave caramels and cream, covered, on high, stirring occasionally, until melted, 3-5 minutes. Spread over the crust; cover with crushed pretzels. Refrigerate until set.

-Meanwhile, combine peanut butter and butter; beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzels. Return to refrigerator.

-In the microwave, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Spread over the peanut butter layer. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before cutting into bars.

