Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Throwing Lighter at Her Face During Domestic Dispute

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman and throwing a lighter at her face during a domestic dispute at an apartment in Clarion Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Johnathan M. Ballew, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 14.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched to Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, for a reported domestic dispute between a male and female. Upon arrival at an apartment on Robinwood Drive, troopers interviewed the victim, who related that she and Johnathan Ballew were arguing because she saw text messages from another female on his phone, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported as she attempted to leave the residence, Ballew came outside and dragged her back into the apartment. The victim related that once they got inside, Ballew started “wailing on her.” She also stated that Ballew threw a lighter at her face the night before (Monday, February 13), the complaint states.

Troopers observed marks on both sides of the victim’s face near the upper part of her cheek. She also had a small cut on her cheek where she was struck by the lighter. The victim additionally had red marks on her arms, according to the complaint.

Ballew was arraigned at 6:55 p.m. on February 14 on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subect Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding. 

Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman at McDonald’s


