Fast Finish Allows Redbank to Roll Past Clarion and Punch Ticket to KSAC Title Tilt



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — A fast finish is what helped the Redbank Valley girls basketball team to cruise to a 58-24 victory in a KSAC semifinal round game at Tippin Gym on the campus of PennWest University-Clarion on Friday evening.

(Pictured above, Mylee Harmon was named the ExploreClarion KSAC Hager Paving Player of the Game/photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Mylee Harmon scored 14 points while collecting five steals. Quinn White drained three of the Bulldogs’ six 3-pointers in a 14-point effort off the bench. Alyssa Bowser added nine points and Alivia Huffman eight points and six rebounds.

“Our bench played a solid game tonight,” said Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds. “Quinn (White) hit some 3s, which we know she can hit.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Taylor Alston paced Clarion with 11 points.

The Bobcats only made seven field goals in the game while going 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

The two teams combined for just five made shots from the floor while shooting a combined 12 free throws in the first quarter as Redbank Valley held an 11-6 lead after one.



(Clarion’s Taylor Alston and Redbank Valley’s Kira Bonanno battle for possession)

The Bulldogs caught fire from beyond the 3-point arc in the second by hitting five long range shots in a 19-4 scoring advantage for a 30-10 halftime lead.

Another low scoring third quarter with Redbank Valley holding a 10-7 edge increased the lead to 40-17 through three quarters.

White scored eight of her total points in the fourth quarter as Redbank put the game into the mercy rule running clock less than two minutes into the quarter. The Bulldogs finished the quarter with an 18-7 advantage to set the final score.

Redbank will face Moniteau for the KSAC Championship Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

“It means a lot to us to be able to have these opportunities and go this far because we are such a well-rounded team,” Harmon said. “As long as we work together, anyone is beatable.”

The Bulldogs won the first two meetings against Moniteau this season.

“That should be a good game between two really good teams,” said Edmonds.

(Mike Kilroy contributed to this report)



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.