Floyd J. Baughman, 76, of Oil City, PA, died Thursday February 16, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Floyd was born March 21, 1946 in Fryburg, PA, son of the late John R. & Clarabell F. Herring Baughman.

Floyd graduated from Cranberry High School in 1965, and was on the basketball team.

After graduation, he joined the United States Army.

Floyd received the National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served 18 months there.

On November 25, 1967, he married Katherine A. Lord at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

During his life, Floyd worked at Oil City Glass Plant, Steer’s Dairy and for Purolator Courier.

He enjoyed fishing in his earlier years.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling on Friday nights, golfing and hunting.

He had served as both Commander of VFW Post 464 in Oil City and as a District Commander.

Floyd is survived by his wife Kathy and their two children: Mark A. Baughman & his wife KerriAnn and their daughter Kaitlyn, her son, Kamdyn and daughter Serena, and her daughter Eleanor, and a daughter Josie F. Baughman.

He is also survived by two brothers John and Wiliam Baughman, both of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents a brother Robert L. Baughman.

There will be no viewing.

A Private Service will be held with military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S .Honor Guard.

Interment will take place in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

The Reinsel F.H. is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.