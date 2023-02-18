James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Born April 25, 1967, in Clarion, James was the son of James and Bernadine Rex

James graduated from Keystone High School.

He enjoyed sitting and listening to old country music.

James is survived by his parents James and Bernadine, his siblings John (Tina) Rex of Jamestown, PA, Brenda Fleeger of Knox, Mary (John) Crosby of Knox and Amy (Kevin) Parks of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a great nephew.

At this time there are no services planned for James.

