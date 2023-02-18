 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James Allen Rex

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5eG7XsgsaIOeKWJames Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Born April 25, 1967, in Clarion, James was the son of James and Bernadine Rex

James graduated from Keystone High School.

He enjoyed sitting and listening to old country music.

James is survived by his parents James and Bernadine, his siblings John (Tina) Rex of Jamestown, PA, Brenda Fleeger of Knox, Mary (John) Crosby of Knox and Amy (Kevin) Parks of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a great nephew.

At this time there are no services planned for James.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.