Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Margaret was born on May 11, 1965, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Luis A. Gonzalez, Sr. and Lydia Ramos Gonzalez.

She received her Associate degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

Margaret worked at the Social Security office in Cranberry and Titusville Giant Eagle and McDonalds.

She was a member of the Titusville American Legion Post 368, the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, and the former PNA Club.

She was a happy go lucky person who was generous and kindhearted.

She would do anything for anyone who was in need.

She enjoyed cooking and being with her family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her mother Lydia of Woodhaven Queens, NY; four children, Roberto Proano and wife Amanda of Oil City, Johnathan Proano of New Brighton, PA, Samantha Owens and fiancé Dustin VanCise of Titusville, and Casandra Proano of Titusville; the father of her children, George Owens of New Brighton, PA; her partner Robert Waychoff of Titusville; four grandchildren, Demetrius and Desiree Proano of Oil City, Lincoln Knox VanCise of Titusville, and Raland G. Wright of Titusville; her siblings, Luis A. Gonzalez, Jr., Luz E. Cruz and husband Victor, and Sandra Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Tuesday February 21st from 4 to 6 p.m. and which time a funeral service will be conducted with Harry Correa, officiating.

A live stream of the service will can be viewed on Margaret’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

