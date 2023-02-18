 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Marlene J. Dennison

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ELytEyzJ2HMNV36Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on December 15, 1931, to the late Roy P. and Elizabeth (Lena) Stuart in Rimersburg, PA then moved to Knox, where she lived until she was married.

Marlene was an office worker for serval different companies, last being Hager Paving in Strattanville, PA.

She was Presbyterian by faith until the last few years, she went to the Church of God in Emerickville, PA.

She was also a member of the Red Hats. Marlene loved spending time with her family.

She enjoyed her flowers, music, and anything summer.

She especially loved sitting on the porch watching the deer and turkey in her yard.

Marlene is survived by three children: Jack (Denise) Dennison of Reynoldsville, Lawrie (Dave) Stephens of Reynoldsville, and Sam Dennison; one brother: Roy (Colleen) Stuart; and two sisters: Alexandra “Sandy” Ginkel of Knox and Rheba Klingler of Knox.

Marlene is also survived by four grandchildren: Tom (Brandy) Dennison, Dan (Angela) Dennison, Tom (Jill) McCutcheon, and Chelsey (Brandon) Foradori; and six great-grandchildren: Ella Dennison, Rylee Dennison, Jaxson Dennison, Hunter Dennison, Jenella Foradori, and Gilando Foradori.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date and is to be held in Brookville, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.