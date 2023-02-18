 

Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, February 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.

He was born in Titusville on October 31, 1951 to the late L. G. and Dorothy E. (Shaffer) Kurschinske.

He was a 1969 graduate of Oil City High School, where he participated in the wrestling program.

He was a horn player in the Twin City Imperial Drum Corps.

Dusty enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

He was employed as a meter reader with the water department for Cranberry Township, Venango County, for many years.

He is survived by five sisters, Maryalyce Lupher, Eileen Radcliff, Audrey Jewell, Linda Dolecki, and Claudia Schreffler; two children, Scott Kurschinske and Kristin Kurschinske; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Louie Kurschinske.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Private funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to his family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


