Norman R. McCoy, 85, of Mark Lane, Kersey, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Pinecrest Manor.

He was born on November 30, 1937 in Sandy Hollow, PA, a son of the late Floyd and Grace Duffy McCoy.

On August 20, 1966, in Rimersburg, PA, he married Janet Lyons McCoy, who survives of Kersey.

Together they celebrated more than 56 years of marriage.

Norm was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired from the St. Marys Area School District after many years of teaching.

He was a proud member of the Singing Dutchmen and Bells of St. Marys.

In his free time, Norman was an avid gardener.

He also had a great love and appreciation for gospel music.

In addition to his wife Janet of 56 years, he is survived by 3 children; Kimberlee D. Powell and her husband John of Sykesville, Jay A. McCoy and his wife Sara of Scottsdale, AZ, and Shawna R. Ritter and her husband Michael of St. Marys; and by 5 grandchildren; Devin Powell, Andrew McCoy, Cody Ritter, Emily Ritter, and Hannah Ritter.

Funeral Services for Norman R. McCoy will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Sang Hak Lee, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Bowls of Love, c/o First United Methodist Church or the Elk County Humane Society.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home and Cremation Services 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.