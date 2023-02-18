WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: KSAC Girls’ Semifinals- North Clarion vs. Moniteau & Clarion Area vs. Redbank Valley
Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
WATCH: Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball. KSAC Girls’ Semifinals – Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle host the games from PennWest- Clarion.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.