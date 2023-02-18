Well-Known Coach Albert A. Jacks (Al) Passes Away at Age 87

Albert A. Jacks (Al), aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion, Pa., home on February 16, 2023.

Known to many as Coach Jacks, Al was born on February 26, 1935, in Pittsburgh, but lived in Clarion most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Goble) Jacks, and survived by sons Craig (Betsy), Glenn (Beth), and Dean (Laura), longtime partner Sandra Tower, and grandchildren Natalie, Kaylee, Evan, Alan, Lindsey, Halle, and Mitch, along with numerous close extended family members including, sister-in-law Karel Beck, and nieces and nephews Lee Kuker, Kristen Schrepferman, Halle Barger, Vance Goble, and Joann Schaub.

Al grew up in the City of Pittsburgh and attended Peabody High School where he was league MVP and eventually earned him a scholarship to Penn State University.

He was a quarterback for Head Coach Rip Engle and Position Coach Joe Paterno.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Health and Education from Penn State.

Al began his coaching and education career as a graduate assistant coach at Penn State and then a full-time assistant at Slippery Rock.

In 1963 he was hired by Clarion State College (later Clarion University of PA and now PennWest University Clarion) to become the Golden Eagles’ head football coach and faculty member.

As head coach for 19 seasons, “Al Jacks” became synonymous with Clarion’s football tradition and was Clarion’s winningest football coach with a record of 128-44-5 (winning percentage of 72.9%).

Under his leadership, Clarion never had a losing season and registered 18 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in NCAA Division II at his retirement.

Clarion won four PSAC West titles and 3 PSAC championships during his head coaching tenure.

Clarion’s 1980 team was named the ECAC “Team of the Year”.

Through all the recognition, Al was always quick to acknowledge the significant contributions of his excellent and loyal staff during those years.

From 1963 -1996 he was a member of the faculty at Clarion and a Department Chair for 17 years.

He received the Clarion University Distinguished Service Award in 1997.

He was inducted into the Western Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame in 1979, the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania established the Al & Karen Jacks Football Scholarship in honor of Jacks and his late wife, and it continues to provide scholarships to eligible athletes.

Al instilled a love of athletics, football, sportsmanship, integrity, and leadership – not just in his children and grandchildren – but also in countless former players and students who were such an important part of his life.

After retiring from Clarion and through his final days, Al was able to enjoy some of the things he appreciated most in life: his family, friends, former players and coaches, golfing, reading, happy hour, and a walk through town with his old dog, Winston.

Always appreciative of the important things in life, Al valued his personal relationships more than anything.

Friends and family will be received at 11am on February 24, 2023, for a Celebration of Life in honor of Al at the Gemmell Student Complex at PennWest Clarion: 1048 Payne St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Al & Karen Jacks Football Scholarship: www.clariongoldeneagles.com/aljacks

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

