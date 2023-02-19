 

Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then rain showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

