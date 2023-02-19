7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Washington’s Birthday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then rain showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.