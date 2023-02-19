All American Soldier Spotlight: Randy Becker
Randy Becker served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Randon Leslie Becker (Randy)
Born: June 12, 1951
Died: December 12, 2022
Hometown: Sigel, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Randy Becker served in the United States Army Reserves for 23 years where he worked his way up to earning the rank of Major.
He was an active and cherished member of the Brookville Area Honor Guard, dedicated to honoring the veterans in Jefferson County.
He participated in numerous parades and was active on all the military holidays, funerals, and placing flags on the Veterans’ graves.
Military Honors were rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard following his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Roseville – Bethel Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.