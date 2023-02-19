 

All American Soldier Spotlight: Randy Becker

Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SS randyRandy Becker served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Randon Leslie Becker (Randy)

Born: June 12, 1951

Died: December 12, 2022

Hometown: Sigel, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Randy Becker served in the United States Army Reserves for 23 years where he worked his way up to earning the rank of Major.

He was an active and cherished member of the Brookville Area Honor Guard, dedicated to honoring the veterans in Jefferson County.

He participated in numerous parades and was active on all the military holidays, funerals, and placing flags on the Veterans’ graves.

Military Honors were rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard following his funeral service.

He was laid to rest in the Roseville – Bethel Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

