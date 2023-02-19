Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Nut Muffins

A scattering of chopped nuts adds crunch to these moist, taste-tempting treats!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar



1 egg3/4 cup mashed ripe banana1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup all-purpose flour3/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon baking soda1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the egg, banana and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture just until moistened. Fold in walnuts.

-Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill two-thirds full with batter. Bake at 350° for 23-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serve warm.

