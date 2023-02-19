 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Nut Muffins

Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A scattering of chopped nuts adds crunch to these moist, taste-tempting treats!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar

1 egg
3/4 cup mashed ripe banana
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the egg, banana and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture just until moistened. Fold in walnuts.

-Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill two-thirds full with batter. Bake at 350° for 23-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected]m with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


