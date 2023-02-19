‘Great American Spit Out’ Event Set for February 23
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, smoke-free lives by participating in the Tobacco Resistance Unit’s Annual Great American Spit Out® event on February 23.
Unfortunately, the myths concerning smokeless tobacco are still in existence, giving tobacco users false hope. This is a great time to step up to the challenge of quitting smokeless tobacco.
Smokeless tobacco is also referred to as “chew,” “snuff,” or “dip.” Stay dip-free for 24 hours and get started on a tobacco-free future.
More than 30 chemicals in smokeless tobacco are linked to cancer. The most harmful cancer-causing substances in smokeless tobacco are tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs).
However, it is the nicotine in these products that cause the addiction. Nicotine absorption in smokeless tobacco products is three to four times that of smoking tobacco products and its slow absorption allows for a longer length of stay in the bloodstream.
Tobacco (cigarettes, smokeless, and vaporized) is one of the most commonly used drugs by youth. The higher prevalence and earlier initiation of use make monitoring these drugs useful when observing at-risk students for progression of use experimentation to social use, to addiction to nicotine and other substances.
According to the PAYS (Pennsylvania Youth Survey) data, in 2021, tobacco (including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) was the second most used drug among adolescents. Because these drugs generally have more social acceptability, the use may normalize the larger idea of drug use as acceptable. Another potential risk is their use may “prime” the brain for addiction to other substances.
For assistance in quitting:
- American Cancer Society: http://www.cancer.org
- Become an Ex: www.becomeanex.org
- Kill the Can: www.killthecan.org
- SmokeFree: www.smokefree.gov
- Quit.com: www.quit.com
- Quitnet.com: www.quitnet.meyouhealth.com
- Tobacco QuitLine: 800-784-8669
- My Life My Quit: 855-891-9989, www.mylifemyquit.com
- QuitSTART App: teen.smokefree.gov
- Smokefree TXT: text QUIT to 47848
For additional information on how to quit and substance use prevention, case management, and/or recovery support services, visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350. All services are free and confidential.
Visit AICDAC Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AICDAC
