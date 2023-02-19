 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

‘Great American Spit Out’ Event Set for February 23

Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

sting-free-snuff-gb9f7b94e9_1920 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, smoke-free lives by participating in the Tobacco Resistance Unit’s Annual Great American Spit Out® event on February 23.

Unfortunately, the myths concerning smokeless tobacco are still in existence, giving tobacco users false hope. This is a great time to step up to the challenge of quitting smokeless tobacco.

Smokeless tobacco is also referred to as “chew,” “snuff,” or “dip.” Stay dip-free for 24 hours and get started on a tobacco-free future.

More than 30 chemicals in smokeless tobacco are linked to cancer. The most harmful cancer-causing substances in smokeless tobacco are tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs).

However, it is the nicotine in these products that cause the addiction. Nicotine absorption in smokeless tobacco products is three to four times that of smoking tobacco products and its slow absorption allows for a longer length of stay in the bloodstream.

Tobacco (cigarettes, smokeless, and vaporized) is one of the most commonly used drugs by youth. The higher prevalence and earlier initiation of use make monitoring these drugs useful when observing at-risk students for progression of use experimentation to social use, to addiction to nicotine and other substances.

According to the PAYS (Pennsylvania Youth Survey) data, in 2021, tobacco (including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) was the second most used drug among adolescents. Because these drugs generally have more social acceptability, the use may normalize the larger idea of drug use as acceptable. Another potential risk is their use may “prime” the brain for addiction to other substances.

AICDAC Data Chart

For assistance in quitting:

For additional information on how to quit and substance use prevention, case management, and/or recovery support services, visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350. All services are free and confidential.

Visit AICDAC Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AICDAC

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.