REPEAT FOR REDBANK: Bulldogs Win Second Straight KSAC Title With Convincing Win Over Moniteau



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — They say defense wins championships.

On Saturday evening, the Redbank Valley girls basketball team proved that, shutting down the Moniteau offense while their own offense slowly pulled away for a 56-37 victory at Tippin Gym to earn their second straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley celebrates its second straight KSAC title)

“The girls have worked really hard to get here,” said Redbank Valley coach Chris Edmonds. “It feels really good to win back-to-back championships.”

Mylee Harmon earned the ExploreClarion KSAC Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game award with an 18-point effort.





Alivia Huffman recorded a double-double with 14 points — all coming in the second half — and 10 rebounds.

Caylen Rearick added 11 points with nine coming on three 3-pointers.

“We know we have a lot of girls who can score,” said Edmonds. “If one isn’t scoring on a particular night, there’s always someone else who is stepping in and picking up that role.”



(Mylee Harmon was named the ExploreClarion KSAC Hager Paving Player of the Game)

The defense showed up early in the contest as Moniteau scored the first two points of the game, but only managed two more the rest of the first quarter.

Redbank also struggled a bit offensively with just nine points itself in taking a 9-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

Moniteau again opened the second quarter with the first points before a 9-0 run by Redbank pushed its lead to 18-6.

Harmon and Isabelle Bond capped the run with consecutive 3-pointers.

Redbank led 22-10 at the half.

Rearick hit two of her 3s in the third quarter to help the Bulldogs build a 17-point lead of 32-15 at the 4:22 mark of the quarter.

Moniteau made a little charge, but still trailed 39-23 heading into the fourth.

Huffman added eight of her total points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs closed out the contest with a 17-14 scoring edge.

“It feels great to have these girls get this win,” Edmonds said. “We’re not done yet as we have more we want to accomplish and who knows? We might even see Moniteau again for a fourth time.”



