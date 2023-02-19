 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week

Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Korner Restaurant - dining roomRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a turkey dinner as their special on Sunday, February 19th!

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

There are also other daily specials throughout the week:

Sunday, February 19 – Turkey Dinner

Monday, February 20 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
Tuesday, February 21 – General Tso’s, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, February 22 – Salmon Cakes, Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, February 23 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, February 24 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, February 25 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

Korner menu

You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

AND – Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Korner Pie

Korner pies

HOURS:

Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Korner Sign


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
