Espo Wilcox Provides Hands-On Mushroom Farming Presentation to Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Espo Wilcox, of PA Mushroom Company, recently held a hands-on educational presentation on mushroom farming to the Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag group at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

(Photos courtesy Mary Bauer)

Espo Wilcox, a specialty gourmet mushroom producer in the cultivation and education of mushrooms, explained to the youth that most people are not aware of the varieties of mushrooms, and part of his work is classification and education.

“The mushrooms we grow are saprotrophic mushrooms and are decomposers. They release acids and enzymes that break down dead tissue into smaller molecules they can absorb,” Espo said.

“Decaying wood, plants, and even animals can become food for a saprotroph. and they are wood decomposers,” he added.

He asked the youth where they thought they could find these mushrooms, and they were eager to respond “on the side of a tree or a stone” indicating they had been learning about mushrooms prior to the presentation.

Espo told the members that this project is a great way to get started with homegrown mushrooms because they are incredibly easy to grow, making them a perfect beginner’s mushroom.

The youth were also given an educational handout on shitake mushrooms that explained the health benefits, nutrition, and uses. Espo explained that the shitake mushroom has one of the highest amounts of natural copper which is a mineral that supports healthy blood vessels, bones, and immune support. Different shitake mushroom recipes to make a healthy meal were also discussed.

After Espo’s interactive presentation to the club members, he worked with the youth to innoculate oak logs with shitake mushroom plugs, explaining that it will take around eight months to fruit.

The group leaders already had the holes drilled for the shitake mushroom plugs; however, the youth placed the plugs in their logs with the help of their parents or other members.

During the hands-on activity, Espo told exploreClarion, “Teaching about mushrooms is my passion.

“I love working with the community, and it’s great to see the parents here working with their kids.”

Espo added, “This club for kids is awesome! It gets them out and socializing with other kids, and it opens their eyes to a different way of looking at what we have available in our county.”

About Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag

Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag, an agriculture-based educational program based at the Wolf’s Corners’ Fairgrounds in Tionesta, Clarion County, is a new group for youth between the ages of three and 18. It was organized sometime in 2022. The group welcomes youth in Clarion County, as well as neighboring counties, to join. Participants do not need to live on a farm or own animals to become a member; there are things for everyone to enjoy.

The program hosts monthly meetings so the youth can learn about agricultural opportunities in the community. The Youth and Ag group hosts educational programs and livestock shows throughout the year and provides various opportunities to give the youth hands-on experience with animals to improve their showmanship and market presentation skills.

The group currently has 41 youth members.

