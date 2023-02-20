7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Washington’s BirthdayIsolated showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightScattered showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayShowers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
WednesdayRain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 4pm. High near 47. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightRain before 1am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then rain after 4am. Low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
ThursdayRain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
SaturdayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.