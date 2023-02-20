Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on February 18, 2023.

The youngest five children, Alice Marie Askins was born to Maurice and Alice Amanda (Rheim) Dunmire April 7, 1931 in Avonmore, PA.

As a child, she excelled at school, performed violin solos at school concerts, studied Latin that she could still speak her entire life, and was even recruited by one of her teachers to type his master’s thesis!

She had aspirations to attend college, but put them aside to care for her father after the untimely death of her mother as a teenager.

She had an active social life and loved to dance.

That’s where she met John Askins who wooed her with “lots and lots of roses.”

They fell in love, and in 1953, they were married in a small ceremony at a church in Unity, PA.

Shortly thereafter, they they moved to Rocky Grove, and it has been home ever since.

Marie continued with her activities while living here.

Marie was active in her community: she served as president of the Women’s League, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and created costumes for the Franklin Bicentennial celebrations.

More recently, she was very active with her church, Fox Street Church of God, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of several church groups.

Her faith was strong, and it brought her peace at the end.

She was a homemaker her entire life.

She raised two children.

She cared for her family and ran the household ensuring everyone was well fed with homemade meals and generally had all their needs met.

After raising her children, her work was not over: she then also raised her grandchildren.

She continued with the same dedication and love as one would expect from a mother.

She was a constant presence at dance recitals, sports, band concerts, school events,,, etc.; her support and presence will be greatly missed.

Last year, she was featured in a “Nifty at Ninety” article in the paper.

Marie has touched many lives and her boundless love lead to her collecting many additional grandchidren over the years in addition to her biological grandchildren.

She is survived by Nathan Askins of Leadville, CO; Anastacia Askins, her partner David Phillips, their daughter Lily Ana Phillips, and Joseph Philips, of Franklin, PA; Michael McGee and his wife Sarah Blechman, their son Asher Blechman-McGee of Mountain View, HI.

She is also survived by her daughter, Melissa Askins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Askins and son, Randy Askins.

Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the church with Pastor Chad Troup, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for the support of humane and common sense end-of-life choices, and suggests donations be made in her memory to Compassion & Choices at https://www.compassionandchoices.org/.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

