Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on February 16, 2023.

Bud was born to Earl and Ella (McCall) Harman in the home built in 1903 on the family’s farm where his own family later lived.

He was the youngest of five, and his siblings Elda Daum, Mae Meley, Leland Harman, and Glenna “Sis” Cooney all preceded him in death.

Bud married Nina McGee on January 8, 1954, in Youngsville, PA, and she survives.

Other surviving family includes daughter Roxanna Johnson and husband Glenn of Tionesta, son Ron of Nashville, TN, son Roger, grandson Kyle and his wife Bethany, and great granddaughter Murphey Jo, all of Springfield, TN, daughter Rebecca Greathouse and husband Rob of Tionesta, and Garrett and Amy Greathouse and their children Corbin and Lennon of Gibsonia.

Bud was blessed with many caring nieces and nephews from both sides of his family, including niece Patti Jo (Dave)Wheeler of North East who provided him much happiness over the years.

Daughter-in-law Rhonda Harman and grandson, Kevin Vargason preceded him in death.

Bud retired from farming and Evenflo Crator in Tionesta.

He was a Past Master of Olive Temple Masonic Lodge, a member of Morris Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Past Patron of Sylvania Chapter OES, and a member of the Oil City Lodge of Perfection.

At the time of his passing he held the longest membership of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, having joined over 70 years ago.

Among Bud’s favorite pastimes were playing cards, especially Euchre which he enjoyed weekly for many years at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Always a hard worker, Bud grew up loving the family farm established in 1891, and he eventually purchased the farm in 1965 and raised his family there.

He instilled his strong work ethic from growing up on the farm, as well as his sense of values, respect, and character to his four children and to many others.

Like his father, Bud had a love of horses and over the years he could often be found enjoying local horse pulling contests.

Bud’s other interests included many years of playing the spoons for music events and all types of hunting since he was a youth.

Until recently he could be found during deer hunting season at one of his favorite locations in Red Brush.

He also loved to smoke meat in the smokehouse that was built in 1891 by his grandfather, Fred Harman.

Bud and his wife Nina enjoyed many visits to Nashville, as well as trips to places like the Great Smoky Mountains, Branson, Yellowstone National Forest and Wyoming to visit family, and Alaska on a family cruise.

For five decades Bud was best known for his recitation by heart of the classic Dr. Seuss fable “Yertle the Turtle.”

Bud recited the story for hundreds of students through the years at local schools, as well as for many groups, organizations, and gatherings.

Bud’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Tionesta Church of God.

Friends will be received from 11:00a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

A luncheon will follow the services where you are invited to share time with the family.

A Masonic Service will be held prior at 10:30 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, PA, and burial will be in the Dehner Cemetery near Fryburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 428, Tionesta, PA,16353, or to the Olive Temple Lodge No. 557 F&AM, Building Fund, P.O. Box 44, Tionesta, PA, 16353.

A special thank you is extended to the teams at Titusville Healthcare & Re-hab and AseraCare Hospice for the care and comfort they provided, and as well as the many friends and relatives for their support, prayers, and kindness to Bud and to his family.

