Bowser Named CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Natalie Bowser as January’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Natalie is a senior at Keystone High School where she participates in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She also is a member of the SPARK and Yearbook Clubs at school.

Her favorite sports memory is the basketball game this year where she scored both her 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds on the same day.

The most inspiring person in her life is her dad.

“He has always been supportive of everything that I do and has always been there through all the tough times in my life. He has been so strong through it all,” Natalie said.

Natalie’s future plans are to attend college to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business. She also hopes to play softball at the collegiate level.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil for sponsoring January’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Natalie was awarded a gift certificate from the local establishment.

