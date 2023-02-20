Clarion Comets Track Club Finishes Indoor Track & Field Season

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. – The Clarion Comets Track Club participated in their final meet of the winter last weekend at WATTS indoor track facility at Youngstown State University.

The Comets are a conglomeration of students from Clarion County high schools coached by Tammy Lerch.

During their winter season, the Comets competed twice at SPIRE, one of the largest indoor track complexes in the world in Geneva, Ohio, and also competed four times at Youngstown State University. The track meets provide elite track and field competition for those outstanding athletes wishing to enter the spring track and field season conditioned and ready to compete outdoors.

Athletes come from all over for these track and field meets, including Canada.

The Clarion Comets were represented by many area top track and field athletes. They competed in the 60m, 60m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m, long jump and shot put.

Emilee Best from North Clarion qualified for the 60m hurdles finals three times and Ben Lambert and Isaac Lerch, both from Clarion Area, qualified for the Long Jump finals during one Youngstown meet.

Mason Burford qualified for the finals in the 60m hurdles at Youngstown.

The Clarion Comets were represented by Adisen Jackson, Addison Siegel, Emalie Best, James Keenan, Jonas Wilshire, Ben Aaron, Mason Burford, Hayden Weber, Isaac Lerch, Grayson Aaron, Jackson Rudesyle, Brady Pierce, and Ben Lambert.

Coach Lerch was assisted mid-winter by Clarion Area graduate Bekah Ketner, who trained the shot put field athletes.

