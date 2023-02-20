Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Maverick
Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Maverick!
Maverick is a male Pit Bull Terrier Mix puppy.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly and cooperative.
He was surrendered to the rescue center along with another dog when their owner was evicted from their home and had nowhere to go.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
