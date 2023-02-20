Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Big Soft Ginger Cookies

These nicely spiced, big soft ginger cookies are perfect for February!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1/4 cup molasses2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons ground ginger1 teaspoon baking soda3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground cloves1/4 teaspoon saltAdditional sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and molasses. Combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

-Roll into 1-1/2-in. balls, then roll in sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until puffy and lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

