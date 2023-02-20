 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These nicely spiced, big soft ginger cookies are perfect for February!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup molasses
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon salt
Additional sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and molasses. Combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

-Roll into 1-1/2-in. balls, then roll in sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until puffy and lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


