Emlenton Man Accused of Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearm Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for Tuesday morning for an Emlenton man who allegedly provided false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm in Knox Borough.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 49-year-old James Dean Cotherman, of Emlenton, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, at 9:45 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

He was released on his own recognizance during an arraignment on January 18.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Clarion conducted a firearms violation act investigation in which James Cotherman attempted to purchase a firearm at a sporting goods store in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on March 24, 2021.

According to the complaint, Cotherman failed to acknowledge a previous adjudication on the signed firearms transaction form. As a result, Cotherman was denied the purchase of the firearm.

Cotherman submitted an appeal form to the PA State Police Firearms unit, and the appeal was denied, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.