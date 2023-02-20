Featured Local Job: Special Education Teacher

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special

Education Teacher.

Special Education Certification required, secondary certification and multiple areas of concentration preferred.

Send the following items to Dr. John Kimmel, Supt., Union School District, 354 Baker St., Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Letter of interest

Resume

PA standard application

Valid PA teaching certificate

Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances

Transcripts

Praxis test scores

Three letters of recommendation

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.

