Kevin L. Boozer

Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8S4vQE2krlQNksaKevin L. Boozer, 64, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on September 15, 1958, in Brookville, a son of the late Charles A. and Norma I. (McGarrity) Boozer.

Kevin worked for the Crawford Furniture Plant until its closing and belonged to the United Furniture Workers Union.

He was a truck driver for McCauley Trucking.

He is survived by three daughters, Jessie Manzo and her husband, Jeremy, of Worthville, Charity Redinger and her partner, Lindsey, of Hawthorn, and Caitlynn Boozer of Punxsutawney, four grandchildren, Tre Manzo, Tyler Manco and Nari Manco, and Kaidren Redinger, and three brothers, Kenneth Boozer and his wife, Melissa, Rick Boozer, Jeff Boozer and his wife, Debra, all of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Shelly Boozer and a brother Ronald Boozer.

A memorial service will held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


