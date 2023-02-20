Motorcyclist’s Leg Amputated at Scene of Route 422 Crash

MUDDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a motorcyclist’s leg was amputated at the scene of a crash on State Route 422 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:06 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, on New Castle Road (U.S. Route 422), in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

Police say 43-year-old Jason R. Porter, of Portersville, was operating a 2013 Harley-Davidson 103 Street Glide and traveling west when he struck a guide rail.

During the course of the crash, Porter’s leg was amputated at the scene, according to police.

Porter was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital.

He was using a helmet.

According to police, this crash is pending investigation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.