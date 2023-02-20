 

Motorcyclist’s Leg Amputated at Scene of Route 422 Crash

Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flightMUDDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a motorcyclist’s leg was amputated at the scene of a crash on State Route 422 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:06 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, on New Castle Road (U.S. Route 422), in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

Police say 43-year-old Jason R. Porter, of Portersville, was operating a 2013 Harley-Davidson 103 Street Glide and traveling west when he struck a guide rail.

During the course of the crash, Porter’s leg was amputated at the scene, according to police.

Porter was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital.

He was using a helmet.

According to police, this crash is pending investigation.


