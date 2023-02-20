 

Oil Region Astronomical Society Public Night Set for February 25

Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Feb 20 08-12-18CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on stars by ORAS president Dean Miskovich on Saturday, February 25.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

Who can attend? Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. Members of the general public, educators, and students from surrounding schools are encouraged to participate.

Public nights are free and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by the presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go!

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How can I register? Registration is easy. Simply CLICK or go here to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda

6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)
7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates
7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation – “Stars” – Ever wonder what stars really are? Where they come from? What they do and what their fates are? The answers to these and other questions will be discussed at this presentation.

About the Presenter

Dean Miskovich is president of the Oil Regional Astronomical Society and has been an avid amateur astronomer for over 55 years. He is learning astrophotography but will always enjoy putting an eyepiece in a telescope and just going star hopping. He is a retired airline captain and lately enjoys spending time with his family, including two grandchildren, and his telescope, in that order.

For more information about ORAS and our events please visit our website at http://www.oras.org/events-and-outreach.html or email [email protected]


