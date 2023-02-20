 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in South Bethlehem Borough

Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarSOUTH BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in South Bethlehem Borough on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, on North Street (State Route 66/28) in South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the double yellow lines, striking the driver’s side mirror of a 2018 GMC Sierra operated by 69-year-old John W. Kennedy, of Gibsonia.

The unidentified vehicle failed to stop and continued heading north.

Kennedy was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet/GMC work truck with a ladder rack.


