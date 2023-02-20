Police Seeking Information on Theft of Catalytic Converter in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft in Eldred Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Saturday, February 18, troopers investigated a theft of a catalytic converter on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated that an unknown actor(s) utilized a handheld power tool to remove this portion of the exhaust system from a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.

The estimated replacement cost is $2,000.00, police say.

This investigation is directly related to previously reported catalytic converter thefts, according to police.

The victim is a 44-year-old Sigel man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar thefts is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

