Services Announced for Jeffrey Myers Crawford

Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends will be received at The Hile Funeral Home 1204 Kerr Ave. in Emlenton from 4-7 PM Monday February 20th.

A Funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11 am Tuesday, February 21st.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery Memorial donations can be made to the Emlenton Fire department PO Box 371 Emlenton Pa 16373.

