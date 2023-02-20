Butler Health System’s Clarion Inpatient Care Gives Presentation to Clarion Rotary Club

CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System’s Clarion Inpatient Care team Seth Babington and Libby Fritz recently gave a presentation to the Clarion Rotary.

(Pictured above, from left: Rotarian and BHS Director of Therapy Seth Babington, BHS Inpatient Care Program Director Libby Fritz, and Rotarians Jarred Heuer and Jesse Kelly.)

On Monday, February 13, Butler Health System Director of Therapy Seth Babington and BHS Inpatient Care Program Director Libby Fritz gave a presentation regarding individuals who need rehabilitation.

The Rotarians learned about the eight private bedrooms at the Clarion Hospital available for those who need acute physical and cognitive rehabilitation after a stroke, spinal cord or brain injury, amputation, or other illnesses or injuries.

The presenters focused on the advantages of using Clarion Hospital for rehab over larger rehabilitation facilities. They explained the personalized care and private rooms versus most other facilities that are semi-private. In addition, Clarion Hospital has seasoned nursing staff with an average tenure of 12.5 years versus the national average of 2.78 years.

