Clarview Now Offers Comprehensive Lymphedema Treatment
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Premier Therapy are now offering comprehensive lymphedema treatment.
(Pictured: Jaime Caylor, Clarview Rehab Director, and Erica Kuhar OTRL, CLWT.)
Clarview Rehab Director Jamie Caylor told exploreClarion.com, “We just got Erica Kuhar certified in lymphedema and wound certification to open up our treatment here at Clarview to offer those services.
“The services are available on an inpatient and outpatient basis.”
Caylor explained that lymphedema is an accumulation of fluids and protein in the tissue that develops as a result of a malfunction of the lymphatic system.
“Whether the patient had surgery or cancer and then had surgery like a lymph node dissection due to cancer, the lymphatic system can then malfunction which then accumulates the fluid.”
Only one other clinician in the area does lymphedema, according to Caylor, so there has been a large need in this area for lymphedema treatments. Patients currently have to travel outside the area to get treatment.
“We thought it was very important to offer our services here trying to open up for the Clarion Hospital and Brookville area,” Caylor added.
“We also provide rehab for joint replacement fractures, back and neck disorders, amputation management, prosthetics, severe arthritis, closed head injury communication disorder, neuromuscular disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke rehabilitation, and edema lymphedema management.”
Premier Therapy at Clarview also offers speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. For more information, call 814-745-2031.
Clarview Admissions Director Stephanie Ginnery said, “We’re really excited about having this lymphedema certification and having Erica and the team of Premier here providing therapies, rehab services, PT, and speech therapy. They’re a great addition to the Clarview campus.
“There have been very few people with the lymphedema certification in the area, so it has been needed very much for years now so we’re really excited to offer this. It is just another asset to the great things that we provide for the community.”
Erica Kuhar OTR/L, CLWT knows that lymphedema can be life-altering, but with the proper therapy, lymphedema can be managed quite well.
After four years working as an Occupational Therapist, Erica has experienced many care settings such as outpatient, acute care, inpatient rehab, home health, and long-term care.
Her expertise includes hand therapy, lymphedema, and wound care.
As a Certified Lymphedema and Wound Therapist, Erica is a vital member of the therapy team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She looks forward to continuing to grow in her field, expanding her specialized knowledge base to make a difference.
Treatment Methods
Manual Lymph Draining: Gentle massage to promote drainage.
Compression Bandaging and Garments: Bandages work toward the reduction of swelling.
Meticulous Skin and Nail Care: Hygiene to reduce bacterial and fungal infections.
Decongestive Exercises: Prescribed exercises are done while wearing compression bandages/garments.
To learn more about Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center visit their website https://www.clarviewnursing.com/.
