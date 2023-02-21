7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday – A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 46. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night – Rain. Low around 44. Windy, with a southeast wind 14 to 19 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.