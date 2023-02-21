BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Searching for Missing Venango County Teen

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a missing Oil City teen.

According to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon, the department is investigating a missing persons report for 17-year-old Sophia Steinman.

Steinman was last seen just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, February 19, on the south side of Oil City, Venango County.

Steinman is believed to be wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and pink slides/sandals.

Steinman is 5’2” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and “fair skin.”

She has double nose rings–one on each side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3028, calls Crystal Roser at 814-673-6936, or dial 9-1-1.

