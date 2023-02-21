Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Reuben Crescent Bake

This may not be a true Reuben, but the taste is still fantastic and it’s easy to make!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls, divided

1 pound sliced Swiss cheese, divided



1-1/4 pounds sliced deli corned beef1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained2/3 cup Thousand Island salad dressing1 large egg white, lightly beaten3 teaspoons caraway seeds

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Unroll 1 tube of crescent dough into 1 long rectangle; seal seams and perforations. Press onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes.

-Layer with half the cheese and all the corned beef. Combine sauerkraut and salad dressing; spread over beef. Top with remaining cheese.

-On a lightly floured surface, press or roll second tube of crescent dough into a 13×9-in. rectangle, sealing seams and perforations. Place over cheese. Brush with egg white; sprinkle with caraway seeds.

-Bake until casserole is heated through and crust is golden brown, 12-16 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

