David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.

Born on August 12, 1948, in Clarion, he was the son of the late David G. and Ruth R. (Riddle) Delp.

Alan was married to Sheila (Gruber) and she preceded him in death in 1978, and then he married Janet E. (Sherman) on May 3, 1981 and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2010.

Alan served his country in the US Navy from 1968 to 1974 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He worked as a truck driver and a dispatcher for McCauley Trucking.

He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, the V. F. W. of New Bethlehem, and the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thieves Association.

He is survived by three children, David (Marcia) Musser of Waterford, Traci (Dennis) Kellar of Hermitage, and Alysia Delp of Rochester, New York, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a sister, Madelon Callen of Clarion.

In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason, a grandson, a brother, John Delp, and two sisters, Avalon Cordell, and Vivian Russell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Leatherwood Church with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will be at the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

