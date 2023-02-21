Featured Local Job: Communication Professional

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, members, and foster community partnerships.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Communication or a related field with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience is preferred. Supervisory experience and electric cooperative or electric industry experience are pluses. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet management, social media, photography, public speaking, and Adobe Creative Suite. Local travel is required.

Great Benefits: Dental, Medical, Vision & Life insurance, Paid time off, Paid holidays, 401(k), 401(k) matching, Retirement pension plan.

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Please submit resume to Central Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to [email protected] Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.

