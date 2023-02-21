Fish Take-Out Dinners Available at St. Joseph’s Church Every Friday During Lent

 

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

fish-and-chips (1)LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda will be holding fish take-out dinners during Lent beginning Friday, February 24.

The take-out dinners will be available every Friday through March 31, except for Good Friday.

Orders will be taken at the hall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The price is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for children. Jumbo shrimp dinners are $13.00.

The dinners include the following:

– A choice of fish, baked or fried
– Fish hoagie; shrimp; or jumbo shrimp
– Choice of sides (fries, baked potato, or mac & cheese)
– Coleslaw

Take-out lunches will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Fish Sandwich: $8.00
– Fish Hoagie: $10.00

Lunches include coleslaw and fries.

For lunch orders, please call 814-226-8310.

St. Joseph Church is located on State Route 66 in Lucinda, Pa.

