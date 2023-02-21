Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, February 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.

Greg was born in Oil City on November 25, 1948 to the late Judson and June Stanley Collins.

Upon graduating from Oil City High School in 1966, he joined the United States Marine Corps., serving 13 months in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart.

Greg also earned the Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Expert Badge.

He was honorably discharged on June 30, 1969.

Greg retired in 1999 from the Oil City Fire Department after 27 years of service.

After his first retirement, Greg went to work full time in the service department at A. Crivelli Buick until his final retirement in 2019.

Greg enjoyed time spent with his family, especially traveling with them.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking care of his yard and helping his son build water gardens.

Greg especially loved caring for his three cats, Ben, Jerry and Daphne.

He was of Protestant faith.

Greg was married on July 20, 1973 to the former Martha Mansfield, who survives.

Also surviving is a son, Jeff Collins and his wife Jessica of Franklin; two granddaughters, Rachel and Abby Collins, who were the light of his life; a brother, Steve Collins of Oil City, two sisters-in-law, Jane Thompson and her husband Tom and Catie Bouquin and her husband Lou all of Fort Myers, FL, three nieces and three nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Vicky Lynn Collins.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Brandon Cemetery where Greg will receive full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard P.O. Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

