Jackpot Jacker Strikes Again

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is facing new theft and related charges after he allegedly broke into PA Skills Game machines and an ATM machine at a business in New Bethlehem Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 33-year-old John Aitken Blair III, of Shippenville, on Thursday, February 16, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Catastrophe, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint, this incident occurred on Sunday, February 5, between 4:00 a.m. and 6:51 a.m. at 237 Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County This location is designated for games of skill with six games, one money payout machine, and one ATM.

According to the complaint, John Aitken Blair III arrived at this location with a female on February 5 at 4:00 a.m. They played the machines for a short time and then left at 4:25 a.m.

Blair was dressed in black shoes, blue jeans, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a red strip up the sides and across the front of the hood, the complaint notes.

Blair returned to the above-described location alone at 6:41 a.m., shutting out the front lights and locking the door behind him. He was dressed in tan work boots, a blue pullover, windbreaker pants, a blue jacket, and the same black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up, black and white gloves, a black and white skull mask, and a dark color tool bag, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Blair took bolt cutters out of the bag and cut the locks off of the skill machines. He then used a pry bar to force open the skill machines’ access panel where the money was stored, causing damage.

After taking the money from all the skill machines, he proceeded to the money payout machine. He forced open the access panel, causing damage, to gain entry to the internal area where the money is stored. He then removed the money trays and took the money from the machine, the complaint indicates.

Blair then attempted to open an ATM with the pry bar. He pried the side of the metal, causing damage to the ATM. He then put the cash and tools into the bag and left at 6:51 a.m., the complaint states.

Blair was interviewed at the PSP Clarion barracks on February 7 regarding this incident. During the interview, Blair admitted to damaging the items and taking the money from this location, the complaint states.

The total theft was listed as $5,500.00, and the total damages were listed as $8,000.00.

A date for a preliminary hearing on this case has not yet been scheduled.

