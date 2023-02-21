Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82, of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, February 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.

Born November 17, 1940 in Butler County, she was a daughter of the late Donald William Lynch and Elsie Margaret Beck Lynch.

She married Donald C. Peth and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2007.

Leila was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and watching classic movies and game shows.

Survivors include two sons: Donald Peth of California, Pa and Timothy Peth and his wife, Judy, of California; daughter April Schuler of Grove City; a special friend who was like a son, Stephen Graham of Strattanville; grandchildren Mitchell, Amanda and Katrina; step grandchildren James, Jarrod and Matthew and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leila is also survived by a sister, Janice Adams, one great grandson and five step great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas Peth, daughter Valerie Lagun and son-in-law Thomas Schuler.

There will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

