Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.

On April 20, 1926 Lois was born on the family farm near Wentlings Corners, one of eleven children born to Reuben and Vira Hook Altman.

Lois married Kenneth R. Miller on June 16, 1946.

They were long time members of Asbury Methodist Church, as were their children while growing up.

Ken passed on August 8, 1992 and Lois had missed him dearly ever since.

She was a hard worker, having worked 20 years at Clarion Owens Illinois Glass Plant, did home gardening, canning, remolded their home and built the camp with Ken.

Lois was meticulous at various needle work, sewing, crocheting, or creating lovely cross-stich keepsakes.

She was happiest spending time with her family; whether at her home, their homes, or the countless happy hours spent at camp.

Her family enjoyed her great cooking and pie baking.

Left to cherish her memory are two children: a son, Terry Miller and his wife Kim and their two children; daughter Jaimie Brown and husband Ryan and their two children, Evelyn, Remi, and a little one soon to be born, and a son Jonathan Miller, all of New Jersey.

A daughter Karen Dolby, her son Zachery Dolby and his two sons Heivan and Landen Dolby.

Also surviving are two sisters and two brothers: Faye Rex, Bill Altman, Delores Krost (Bill) and Darl Altman (Marie).

She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son in law Ted Dolby and the following siblings: Dorothy Brosius, Larry and wife Ruby, Christina Snyder and husband Chal, Richard and wife Marion, Reuben Jr, Marty Staab and husband Wally and brother in law Wayne Rex.

She was also preceded in death by her husband’s brothers and their wives; Cameron and Lois Miller, Harold and Geneva Miller, Gale and Vivian Miller and Dale Miller.

Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband at Asbury Cemetery.

A date for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

For anyone who wishes to make a memorial donation, the family suggests the Clarion Hospital EMS, 143 Doctors Lane Clarion, PA. 16214.

Much thanks goes to the wonderful service whose staff were dependable, capable, and caring; and had a key role in helping Lois live out her life in her own home.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

