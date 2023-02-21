 

Mary Jane Bucholz

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gWJ2ZnkLZ7MjqLMary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023 at UPMC-NW in Seneca after a brief illness.

Born Nov. 30, 1946 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Stella Kozek Pindel.

Mary Jane graduated from Venango Christian High school and continued her education at Mercyhurst College and Clarion University.

On July 5, 1975, she married James E. Bucholz Jr. in St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin, and he survives.

She is also survived by her three children, James Bucholz and his wife Nicole of Dempseytown, Michael Bucholz and his wife Karen of Durham, NC, Jennifer Fleming and her husband Glenn of St. Louis, MO and 8 grandchildren and 2 step grandsons also survive.

She is also survived by her sister Patricia Mong and a brother Ronald Pindel both of Ohio.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


