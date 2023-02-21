 

Sharon Joanne Kunselman

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ajp5divyidFaBJ15Sharon Joanne Kunselman, 61, of Mayport, was found deceased on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home.

Born on April 9, 1961 in Georgia, Sharon came from a rather large family of 8 children.

Her father, the late SGT 1 Class Joseph Voytko, US Army (ret) due to his outstanding service along with his stunning wife and dedicated mother, Bebe J. Myford (Mason) enriched their children through experiences collected as the family traveled from base to base around the world.

High school memories were made at Redbank Valley HS.

She and her husband, Walter James Kunselman II created three of the most beautiful, intelligent, and vivacious daughters.

Each of her daughters display many of her proudest qualities.

She obtained her associate degree for paralegal studies from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Sharon applied her degree at Laurel Legal Services in Clarion, PA & Neiswonger Construction in Strattanville, PA.

She was of Baptist faith and a member of the Clarion F.O.E.

Sharon was most well-known for her tinkering.

She could build the best fires, always worked on her own cars, grew the tallest gardens, and best home cookin’ around!

She could do most anything she put her mind to: splitting wood, crocheting, canning.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren teaching them the most valuable ways of life.

Sharon is preceded her in death by her mother, father, and brother.

Sharon is survived by her 3 daughters; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; her brother and 5 sisters.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Kunselman.

A “Celebration of Life” will be planned by her family for a later date.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtainadditional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


