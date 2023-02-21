SPONSORED: Chemical Peel Options Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Glowing skin is always in. Spine & Extremities Center is now offering medical-grade regenerative skincare services to treat a myriad of common skin concerns.
Expertly formulated chemical peels are a driving force in helping you achieve your skincare goals.
Spine & Extremities Center utilizes PCA SKIN® products, the leader in chemical peels with more than 25 years of formulating the best and most innovative professional treatments in the industry.
There is a myriad of benefits from regular chemical peel treatments. With formulations for all skin types – even those with sensitive skin – PCA SKIN peels improve skin issues including acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging. These challenging skin concerns are improved with PCA SKIN-perfected formulas by increasing the skin’s cell turnover rate, bringing new skin cells to the surface, reducing signs of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, and clearing breakouts.
Chemical peel season is typically from September to April. While chemical peels can be applied during the summer months, the patient has to ensure they are out of the sun for a minimum of two weeks as they are more susceptible to sunburn.
Using a complete daily care regimen will help you enhance your medical-grade treatment to achieve your skincare goals. Spine & Extremities Center has retail product options for PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use. Each skincare regimen should include at least one product from the following categories: cleanse, correct, hydrate, and protect. Consult with an esthetician to find out what products should be incorporated into a daily regimen.
